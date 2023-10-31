New Settlement Reached in LinkedIn 401(k) Lawsuit

LinkedIn has recently reached a settlement of $6.75 million to resolve allegations of mismanagement of its 401(k) retirement plan. The lawsuit, which claimed that LinkedIn violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA), accused the company of using mutual funds with excessive fees instead of opting for lower-cost alternatives, potentially costing participants millions of dollars.

Who is eligible for the settlement?

Participants and former users of LinkedIn’s 401(k) Profit Sharing Plan and Trust who were active between August 14, 2014, and July 1, 2020, could be eligible to participate in the settlement. This includes both current account holders and former beneficiaries.

How can individuals file a claim?

Active participants do not need to take any action as the settlement will be deposited into their individual investment accounts automatically. However, former beneficiaries and alternate payees must file a claim November 10. To file a claim, former beneficiaries can visit the claim filing website provided.

What will the payout be?

The amount that each beneficiary will receive from the $6.75 million settlement will depend on the outcome of the final approval hearing scheduled for November 16. Once the hearing is complete, the exact distribution amount can be determined. It is important to note that the payout may vary depending on the total number of eligible participants and the extent of the alleged mismanagement.

What can we learn from this settlement?

This settlement highlights the significance of proper management and due diligence when it comes to employee retirement plans. Employers have a fiduciary duty to act in the best interests of their employees and ensure that retirement funds are invested wisely. By opting for lower-cost investment options, employers can potentially save their employees significant amounts of money in fees.

Overall, this settlement serves as a reminder to both employers and employees to carefully review their retirement plans and seek lower-cost alternatives when available. By doing so, participants can maximize their retirement savings and ensure that their funds are being managed in their best interest.

