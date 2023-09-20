Illinois Residents Can File Claim in $68 Million Lawsuit Against Instagram

Illinois residents who have used Instagram over the past eight years have the opportunity to file a claim in the state’s $68 million class-action lawsuit against the social media platform. The lawsuit alleges that Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, violated Illinois’s Biometric Information Privacy Act collecting and storing biometric identifiers and information without consent.

Despite Meta’s denial of the allegations, the company has agreed to settle with the state. The settlement applies to anyone who has used Instagram in Illinois between August 10, 2015, and August 16, 2023, including both minors and adults.

Upon approval, the settlement fund will be worth $68.5 million, which will cover settlement payments, administration expenses, taxes, service awards to class representatives, and fee awards to class counsel.

Illinois residents have until September 27 to file a claim and receive a portion of the settlement. Those who wished to be exempt from the settlement terms had to file a letter August 16, 2023. Individuals who wanted to remain in the settlement class but voice objections to the settlement or payouts had to submit an objection the same date.

The settlement’s final approval hearing is scheduled for October 11. Following the hearing, a court decision will be made, and payments will be distributed to eligible claimants.

To file a claim, eligible individuals can visit the website instagrambipasettlement.com.

