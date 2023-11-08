LinkedIn Settles Multi-Million Dollar Lawsuit Over Mishandled 401(k) Plan

LinkedIn Corp. recently reached a settlement of $6.75 million to resolve claims regarding the mishandling of its 401(k) Profit Sharing Plan and Trust. The settlement comes after plaintiffs accused the social media giant of charging excessive fees and failing to use the lowest-cost share class for many of the mutual funds in the plan. The lawsuit alleged that LinkedIn could have saved participants millions of dollars if it had considered more affordable options.

Those who are active or former participants in LinkedIn’s 401(k) Profit Sharing Plan and Trust have until Nov. 10 to file a claim form. To be eligible, individuals must have participated in the plan between Aug. 14, 2014, and July 1, 2020. Active account holders who qualify for a payout will receive a deposit into their individual investment accounts, while former beneficiaries and alternate payees will receive a check or deposit if they meet the eligibility criteria and submit a claim the specified deadline.

The settlement’s final approval hearing is scheduled for Nov. 16, during which the individual payment for each beneficiary will be determined. This case serves as a reminder to companies about the importance of properly managing employee retirement plans. The mishandling of such plans can lead to legal disputes and costly settlements, impacting both the organization’s reputation and its employees’ financial well-being.

Frequently Asked Questions:

1. What is the deadline for filing a claim?

The deadline for filing a claim form for active or former participants of LinkedIn’s 401(k) Profit Sharing Plan and Trust is Nov. 10.

2. What are the eligibility requirements for filing a claim?

To be eligible, individuals must have participated in LinkedIn’s 401(k) Profit Sharing Plan and Trust between Aug. 14, 2014, and July 1, 2020.

3. How will eligible participants receive their payout?

Active account holders who qualify for a payout will receive a deposit into their individual investment accounts. Former beneficiaries and alternate payees will receive a check or deposit if they meet the eligibility criteria and file a claim the Nov. 10 deadline.

4. When is the final approval hearing for the settlement?

The final approval hearing for the settlement is scheduled for Nov. 16. During this hearing, the individual payment for each beneficiary will be determined.