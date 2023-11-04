New Deadline Approaching for LinkedIn 401(k) Settlement Claimants

LinkedIn participants in the 401(k) Profit Sharing Plan and Trust have just one week left to file a claim in the $6.75 million settlement. The tech giant agreed to the settlement earlier this year after allegations were made against them for violating the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) mismanaging their retirement plan.

The complaint, which accused LinkedIn of excessive fees, was filed in August 2020. The plaintiffs argued that the company failed to utilize the lowest-cost share class for many of the mutual funds in the plan. By doing so, they claimed that LinkedIn could have saved participants millions of dollars.

To be eligible to submit a claim, individuals must have been active participants in LinkedIn’s 401(k) Profit Sharing Plan and Trust between August 14, 2014, and July 1, 2020.

Active account holders who qualify for the settlement will receive a deposit into their individual investment accounts. No additional action is required from active participants. However, former beneficiaries and alternate payees must file a claim November 10, in six days, in order to potentially receive a check or deposit if they are eligible.

The final approval hearing for the settlement is scheduled for November 16. During the hearing, the amount each beneficiary will receive will be determined. This process ensures that the settlement is distributed fairly among all eligible participants.

If you believe you are eligible for the settlement, make sure to file your claim before the deadline expires. This is your chance to potentially receive compensation for any losses resulting from LinkedIn’s alleged mismanagement of their retirement plan.

FAQ:

Q: What is the deadline to file a claim in LinkedIn’s settlement?

A: The deadline is November 10.

Q: Who is eligible to file a claim?

A: Active and former participants of LinkedIn’s 401(k) Profit Sharing Plan and Trust between August 14, 2014, and July 1, 2020, are eligible.

Q: What will happen after the settlement approval hearing?

A: The amount each beneficiary will receive will be determined during the hearing.