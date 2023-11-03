LinkedIn Reaches Multimillion-Dollar Settlement Over 401(k) Mismanagement

LinkedIn, the popular social media platform, is facing a deadline for claim submissions in a $6.75 million settlement related to the alleged mismanagement of its 401(k) retirement plan. The settlement emerged as a result of a lawsuit filed earlier this year, accusing the company of failing to use the lowest-cost options for the mutual funds in the plan and thereby harming participants financially.

The plaintiffs in the case contended that not considering more affordable alternatives, LinkedIn potentially cost its participants millions of dollars. Their claim argued that the company had a duty to prioritize the interests of plan members and ensure their investments were allocated in a cost-effective manner.

To be eligible to submit a claim, individuals must have been active or former participants in LinkedIn’s 401(k) Profit Sharing Plan and Trust between August 14, 2014, and July 1, 2020. Active account holders will receive a deposit into their individual investment accounts if they are eligible for payment, while former beneficiaries and alternate payees will need to file a claim the approaching deadline of November 10.

The settlement’s final approval hearing is scheduled for November 16. During this hearing, it will be determined how much each beneficiary will receive as an individual payment.

This case highlights the importance of effective management and oversight in retirement plans. Employers have a responsibility to act in the best interests of their employees and ensure that investment options are selected with careful consideration to cost and performance.

FAQ:

Q: How can I determine if I am eligible to submit a claim?

A: To be eligible, you must have participated in LinkedIn’s 401(k) Profit Sharing Plan and Trust between August 14, 2014, and July 1, 2020.

Q: What will happen if I am eligible for a payment?

A: Active account holders will receive a deposit into their individual investment accounts. Former beneficiaries and alternate payees will need to file a claim November 10.

Q: When will the individual payment for each beneficiary be determined?

A: The final approval hearing for the settlement, which will determine the individual payment for each beneficiary, is scheduled for November 16.