New LinkedIn Settlement Deadline Approaching: Act Now to Claim Your Payment

LinkedIn users who participated in the company’s 401(k) Profit Sharing Plan and Trust between August 14, 2014, and July 1, 2020, have a limited time to file a claim in the $6.75 million settlement. The deadline is only one day away, so eligible participants need to take action now to secure their potential payment.

The settlement stems from a class-action lawsuit brought against LinkedIn earlier this year, alleging that the company charged excessive fees for its mutual funds in the 401(k) plan. The plaintiffs claimed that LinkedIn failed to use the lowest-cost share class for many of the funds, potentially costing participants millions of dollars.

While active account holders will automatically receive a deposit into their individual investment accounts if they qualify, former beneficiaries and alternate payees must file a claim November 10th to be eligible for payment. This can be done through the designated claims filing process.

It is important for affected LinkedIn users to understand that they may be entitled to receive funds without taking any additional action if they meet the criteria. However, for those who fall into the category of former beneficiaries and alternate payees, it is crucial to file a claim the upcoming deadline to avoid missing out on their potential compensation.

The final approval hearing for the settlement is scheduled for November 16th, where the individual payment for each beneficiary will be determined. Until then, participants are encouraged to stay informed and monitor any updates related to the settlement.

If you believe you are eligible for a payment from the LinkedIn settlement, take immediate action. Don’t miss out on your opportunity to claim your share of the $6.75 million settlement. Act now and ensure you meet the filing deadline to secure your potential compensation.

