New Deadline Approaching for LinkedIn 401(k) Settlement: How to Claim Your Share

LinkedIn users who were active or former participants of the company’s 401(k) Profit Sharing Plan and Trust have just one more day to file a claim in the $6.75 million settlement. If you participated in LinkedIn’s plan between August 14, 2014, and July 1, 2020, you may be eligible for a payment.

The settlement came about as a result of a class-action lawsuit filed earlier this year, alleging that LinkedIn charged excessive fees and did not choose the lowest-cost share class for many of the mutual funds in their retirement plan. The plaintiffs argued that if LinkedIn had selected lower-cost options, participants could have saved millions of dollars.

Active account holders who qualify for a payment will receive a deposit directly into their individual investment accounts without needing to take any further action. However, former beneficiaries and alternate payees will need to file a claim the upcoming deadline of November 10.

To file a claim, visit the claim filing website [source URL: domain]. Be sure to provide all the necessary information and follow the instructions carefully to ensure your claim is processed correctly.

The final approval hearing for the settlement is scheduled for November 16, where the individual payment for each beneficiary will be determined. It’s crucial to act promptly to secure your share of the settlement. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to potentially receive compensation for the alleged excessive fees.

FAQ:

Q: Who is eligible to file a claim in the LinkedIn settlement?

A: Active and former participants of LinkedIn’s 401(k) Profit Sharing Plan and Trust who were part of the plan between August 14, 2014, and July 1, 2020.

Q: What do active account holders need to do to receive their payment?

A: Active account holders who qualify for a payment will receive a deposit directly into their individual investment accounts without needing to take any further action.

Q: What do former beneficiaries and alternate payees need to do?

A: Former beneficiaries and alternate payees need to file a claim November 10 to be eligible for a payment.

Q: When will the final approval hearing take place?

A: The final approval hearing for the settlement is scheduled for November 16, where the individual payment for each beneficiary will be determined.