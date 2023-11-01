New Opportunity for LinkedIn Participants to Receive Payment from $6.75 Million Settlement

LinkedIn participants who were active or former members of the company’s 401(k) Profit Sharing Plan and Trust now have the chance to receive a payment from the recently agreed $6.75 million settlement. The settlement comes as a result of claims that LinkedIn violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act mismanaging its 401(k) retirement plan.

In response to an excessive fee complaint filed in August 2020, plaintiffs alleged that LinkedIn failed to utilize the lowest-cost share class for many of the mutual funds within the plan. These plaintiffs argued that considering lower-cost options, LinkedIn could have potentially saved participants millions of dollars.

To qualify for a claim, individuals must have actively participated in LinkedIn’s 401(k) Profit Sharing Plan and Trust between August 14, 2014, and July 1, 2020. Active account holders will have a deposit made directly into their individual investment accounts, while former beneficiaries and alternate payees will need to file a claim November 10.

It’s important to note that active participants do not need to take any action as they will automatically receive their payment. However, former beneficiaries and alternate payees must file a claim within the specified timeframe to be considered for a check or deposit.

The final approval hearing for the settlement is scheduled for November 16, during which the exact amount each beneficiary will receive from the settlement will be determined. This presents a favorable opportunity for eligible LinkedIn participants to receive a financial benefit resulting from the company’s acknowledgment of its alleged mismanagement of the 401(k) retirement plan.

FAQ:

Q: What is the settlement amount for LinkedIn participants?

A: The settlement amount is $6.75 million.

Q: What was LinkedIn accused of in the complaint?

A: LinkedIn was accused of violating the Employee Retirement Income Security Act mismanaging its 401(k) retirement plan.

Q: Who is eligible to file a claim?

A: Those who actively participated in LinkedIn’s 401(k) Profit Sharing Plan and Trust between August 14, 2014, and July 1, 2020, are eligible to file a claim.

Q: How can active participants receive their payment?

A: Active participants will have a deposit made directly into their individual investment accounts.

Q: What is the deadline to file a claim for former beneficiaries and alternate payees?

A: The deadline to file a claim is November 10.