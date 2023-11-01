LinkedIn Settles Mismanagement Claims: Deadline Approaching for Claimants to Receive Payment

LinkedIn, the popular professional networking platform, recently reached a $6.75 million settlement to resolve allegations of mismanagement in its 401(k) retirement plan. The company was accused of violating the Employee Retirement Income Security Act failing to use the lowest-cost share class for certain mutual funds in the plan, leading to excessive fees for participants. The settlement aims to address these complaints and provide compensation to eligible claimants.

To qualify for a claim, individuals must have been active participants in LinkedIn’s 401(k) Profit Sharing Plan and Trust between August 14, 2014, and July 1, 2020. Active account holders will receive a deposit directly into their individual investment accounts without having to take any further action. However, former beneficiaries and alternate payees must file a claim November 10, in just nine days, to be eligible for payment.

It is important for former beneficiaries to take prompt action and file their claim within the specified timeframe. Failure to do so will result in missing out on the opportunity to receive compensation from the settlement. Claimants who qualify will either receive a check or a deposit, the specifics of which will be determined during the final approval hearing scheduled for November 16.

LinkedIn’s settlement serves as a reminder of the importance of careful management and adherence to regulations in retirement plans. Participants rely on these plans to secure their financial future, and any mismanagement can have significant consequences. By holding companies accountable for their actions, individuals can seek restitution for any harm caused.

