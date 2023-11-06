Filing Deadline Approaches for LinkedIn’s 401(k) Settlement

LinkedIn users who were active or former participants in the company’s 401(k) Profit Sharing Plan and Trust have just four days left to file a claim form for the $6.75 million settlement. The deadline to file a claim is November 10.

Earlier this year, LinkedIn reached a settlement to address allegations of mismanagement in its retirement plan. The plaintiffs in the case argued that the company had not chosen the lowest-cost share class for many of the mutual funds in the plan, resulting in excessive fees and potential losses for participants.

While active account holders will receive a deposit into their individual investment accounts without any further action required, former beneficiaries and alternate payees need to submit a claim form the November 10 deadline. Once the settlement is approved, each beneficiary’s individual payment will be determined at a final hearing scheduled for November 16.

This case highlights the importance of diligently managing retirement plans to ensure that participants are not burdened with unnecessary fees and potential financial losses. Employers have a fiduciary responsibility to act in the best interest of their employees when selecting investments for retirement plans, considering factors such as cost and performance.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Q: Who is eligible to file a claim for the LinkedIn 401(k) settlement?

A: Active and former participants of LinkedIn’s 401(k) Profit Sharing Plan and Trust who were enrolled between August 14, 2014, and July 1, 2020, are eligible to file a claim.

Q: What was the nature of the allegations against LinkedIn?

A: The plaintiffs alleged that LinkedIn did not choose the lowest-cost share class for many of the mutual funds in the plan, resulting in excessive fees.

Q: How will the settlement payments be made?

A: Active participants will receive a deposit into their individual investment accounts, while former beneficiaries will be issued a check or deposit if they qualify.

Q: What happens if I miss the November 10 filing deadline?

A: If you are a former beneficiary or alternate payee and miss the filing deadline, you may not be eligible to receive a settlement payment.