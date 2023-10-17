Clarkson/Leigh Volleyball Secures East Husker Conference Championship Title

The Clarkson/Leigh volleyball team emerged victorious as they lifted the East Husker Conference championship title after sweeping Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family in Leigh. The Patriots, who entered the tournament as the No. 1 seed, showcased their dominance throughout the tournament.

In the semifinals, Clarkson/Leigh faced off against No. 4 seed Stanton. After a strong start in the first set, the Mustangs pushed back and forced a decisive third set. However, Clarkson/Leigh maintained their composure and emerged victorious with a 25-10, 23-25, 25-20 win, securing their spot in the championship match.

In the championship match, Clarkson/Leigh faced Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family for the third time this season. The Patriots demonstrated their control in the first two sets, but the Bulldogs put up a strong fight, forcing the third set to go beyond the 25-point minimum. Despite the Bulldogs staving off four match points, Clarkson/Leigh prevailed with a 25-20, 25-16, 29-27 victory.

The seniors of the Clarkson/Leigh team – Chloe Hanel and Gracie Eisenmann – played a crucial role in closing out the victory and leading their team to repeat as conference champions. Their contributions were instrumental in securing the championship title for the Patriots.

Overall, the Clarkson/Leigh volleyball team showcased their skill, determination, and teamwork throughout the East Husker Conference Tournament. Their victory serves as a testament to their hard work and resilience on the court.

