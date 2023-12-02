Clark County Youth Shelter Celebrates 20th Annual Holiday Celebrity Waiter Dinner

The Clark County Youth Shelter is thrilled to announce its upcoming 20th Annual Holiday Celebrity Waiter Dinner, taking place at The Foundry in Jeffersonville. With the generous support of Shoe Sensation and various local donors, this highly anticipated event promises to be a night to remember.

This year, the dinner and silent auction will begin at 6 p.m. and is expected to draw nearly 400 individuals from the community who share a commitment to supporting the youth in need. The enthusiasm surrounding the event is palpable, and the remaining tickets are selling fast. Don’t miss the chance to be a part of this incredible evening calling the shelter at 812-284-5229 to secure your ticket.

The Clark County Youth Shelter has a long history of successfully organizing this event, which has seen remarkable growth and transformation over the past decade. The hard work and dedication of the shelter’s staff and volunteers have been instrumental in making the dinner a resounding success year after year.

Last year, the Holiday Celebrity Waiter Dinner raised an impressive $61,000, providing crucial funds to support the shelter’s vital services. With high hopes for surpassing that record-breaking achievement, the staff is eager to see what this year’s event has in store.

The Clark County Youth Shelter extends its heartfelt gratitude to all the generous donors, sponsors, and attendees who contribute to the success of this event. Their unwavering support ensures that the shelter can continue providing a safe haven for vulnerable youth in the community.

FAQ:

Q: How can I purchase tickets for the Holiday Celebrity Waiter Dinner?

A: To secure your tickets, please call the Clark County Youth Shelter at 812-284-5229.

Q: What time does the event start?

A: The dinner and silent auction will kick off at 6 p.m.

Q: How many supporters are expected to attend?

A: Nearly 400 supporters from the community are expected to be present at the event.

Q: How much money was raised during last year’s dinner?

A: Last year’s event raised over $61,000 for the Clark County Youth Shelter.

Q: Who is the presenting sponsor for this year’s event?

A: Shoe Sensation is the proud presenting sponsor of the 20th Annual Holiday Celebrity Waiter Dinner.