Fans Mistakenly Interpret Shawn Michaels’s “Like” on Negative Stephanie McMahon Tweet

Fans on Twitter were quick to react when they noticed that the official account of Shawn Michaels had “liked” a fan’s post that was critical of Stephanie McMahon. The post was in response to a comment about Vince McMahon potentially handing over WWE to his daughter Stephanie.

The fan’s post read, “Why should he give the company to his daughter? It’s his company and he built it. If he wants to cash out then let him. And Stephanie has hardly proved she can run the company. Just look at how she treated Dusty Rhodes after he owned her in a promo or how she keeps claiming credit for the women’s revolution.”

However, Michaels’ account quickly un-liked the post, leading to speculation about the nature of his endorsement. Nick Hausman of HausOfWrestling.com clarified the situation stating that the “like” was an error made someone managing Michaels’ account. Hausman also pointed out that Michaels holds a strong friendship with Triple H, Stephanie’s husband, and has a great deal of respect for Stephanie herself.

There have also been reports suggesting that Michaels does not personally manage his Twitter account. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com stated that he has heard stories of people identifying the individual responsible for running the account and successfully getting unblocked them.

This incident serves as a reminder that social media interactions can often be misinterpreted, and that the actions of a celebrity’s social media account may not always reflect their true beliefs or intentions.

Sources:

– Nick Hausman (Twitter: @Nick_Hausman)

– Sean Ross Sapp (Fightful.com)