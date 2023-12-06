First-Time Robber Frustrated CCTV Footage on Social Media

A 20-year-old first-time robber, Alex Horgan, expressed his dismay during a court hearing that CCTV footage of his failed robbery at an off-licence had been shared on social media. Horgan, who was masked and armed with a knife, entered the Carry-Out off licence in Shannon and took two bottles of Buckfast without paying. However, the shopkeeper managed to retrieve both the stolen items and the knife. Horgan was later arrested after being found at Shannon Airport.

Horgan’s solicitor, John Casey, explained that his client was particularly upset about the footage being posted on social media because his family members, both at home and abroad, were able to see it. Casey admitted that the robbery was poorly planned, evident from the fact that Horgan dropped everything when confronted another customer outside the shop. Horgan, who is a regular customer at the store, expressed a desire to apologize to the shop owner.

Casey also revealed that Horgan’s motive for the robbery was to pay off a drug debt, highlighting the serious addiction issues that many young people face in the area. Judge Alec Gabbett acknowledged the severity of knife crime and emphasized that it is a grave concern for the court. He indicated that Horgan would likely receive a nine-month imprisonment sentence, while emphasizing the importance of a thorough probation report.

Horgan was remanded in custody and is scheduled to appear before Ennis District Court for sentencing on December 20.