Man in County Clare Ordered to Stay Off Social Media after Making Threats

A man from County Clare, Ireland, has been barred from using all social media platforms after allegedly making threats to kill or cause serious harm to two individuals. Martin Hannon, aged 41, appeared in Ennis District Court in connection with two charges relating to the threats made between November 6th and November 16th of last year.

The charges against Mr. Hannon, who resides in an apartment at Boheraroan, Newmarket on Fergus, include making threats to kill or cause serious harm to Devipyemaan Devipyemaan and Michael Hillard. These charges fall under Section 5 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act 1997.

During the court hearing, it was stipulated that Mr. Hannon must abstain from using all forms of social media and refrain from making any broadcasts on such platforms. This condition was deemed particularly serious Judge Gabbett. Mr. Hannon’s solicitor, Stiofan Fitzpatrick, confirmed his client’s acceptance of the bail conditions.

The arrest of Mr. Hannon occurred on November 16th on Limerick’s Dock Road. He was subsequently charged with the two offenses at Shannon Garda Station on November 17th. When charged, Mr. Hannon chose not to respond. Following his release on station bail, he appeared in Ennis District Court.

Sgt Louis Moloney informed Judge Gabbett that directives from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) were required for further action. It was suggested that Mr. Hannon could be released on bail until January 24th, when the case is due to be revisited.

Furthermore, legal aid was granted to Mr. Hannon, with solicitor Stiofan Fitzpatrick appointed to represent him. In addition to the social media ban, the bail conditions necessitate that Mr. Hannon deposit €500 in cash, check in at his local Garda station once a week, and have no direct or indirect contact with the alleged victims.

