Clara Wu Tsai and Meek Mill Team Up to Empower System-Impacted Families in Brooklyn

Clara Wu Tsai, co-founder of REFORM Alliance, and hip-hop artist Meek Mill came together at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn to make a difference in the lives of system-impacted families. In a star-studded event, they were joined celebrities La La Anthony, Cordae, Carmela Zumbado, and WNBA Star Epiphanny Prince to host a VIP experience for these families who have been affected the criminal justice system.

The evening started off with a private arena tour, where the families got an exclusive look at the top spots and VIP suites of the Barclays Center. They were treated to a formal dinner and the children received giveaway bags filled with Nets merchandise, REFORM swag, and more. But the fun didn’t stop there. The families were then given the opportunity to get on the court and participate in an exclusive shoot-around experience, joining the players as they warmed up for the game.

During the event, Clara Wu Tsai, Meek Mill, and REFORM CEO Robert Rooks took center stage to address the ongoing fight for criminal justice reform. They highlighted REFORM Alliance’s recent legislative win in Pennsylvania, underscoring the progress being made in their mission. Celebrity guests Cordae and La La also shared passionate remarks, emphasizing the importance of reform efforts and the need for change.

One of the key focuses of the event was to shed light on the unique impact of the U.S. criminal justice system on women. They highlighted the high prevalence of trauma experienced women and the challenges faced primary caregivers. By bringing attention to these issues, REFORM Alliance aims to drive meaningful change and provide support to those who need it most.

This event marks REFORM Alliance’s third annual holiday event, part of their Season of Giving initiative. Through exclusive experiences like this, they aim to create lasting memories and empower system-impacted families to believe in a better future. Clara Wu Tsai, Meek Mill, and the entire team at REFORM Alliance are committed to fighting for criminal justice reform and making a positive impact on the lives of those affected the system.