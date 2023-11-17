A Fresh Take on Golf: Meet Claire Rogers, the Creative Voice of Golf Social Media

Claire Rogers, the senior social media manager at Golf.com, has taken an unconventional career path that led her from aspiring child psychologist to becoming one of the most entertaining voices in the golf community. With a love for golf that developed over time, Rogers has found fulfillment in her current role, where she gets to travel to golf tournaments, meet people from around the world, and create captivating content.

Growing up, Rogers wasn’t initially drawn to golf. Like most kids, she found the early morning junior golf sessions less than appealing. The male-to-female ratio in her program was also skewed, with more boys than girls participating. However, golf continued to have a presence in her life. Her parents hosted golfers for the Northeast Amateur, and it was through this experience that Rogers started to warm up to the game. Watching the trajectory of golfers from local courses to TV screens sparked her interest.

One memorable encounter shaped Rogers’ connection to the game. In 2006, the Rogers family hosted Dustin Johnson, who would go on to become a two-time major champion. Johnson formed a special bond with Claire and her family, and this relationship has endured over the years. Johnson’s success in golf has been a source of joy for Rogers, especially considering her current role in the golf industry.

Rogers’ fascination with golf grew in her college years. She followed professional golfers on social media platforms like Instagram to learn more about their personal lives. This renewed love for golf eventually influenced her career decisions, leading her to reach out to Golf Digest for employment opportunities. After interning and working at Golf Digest, she transitioned to Golf.com as their social media manager.

In her current role, Rogers oversees the day-to-day operations of article scheduling, works closely with writers, and manages Golf.com’s social media accounts. While initially daunting, Rogers has grown more confident in her abilities and is continuously improving her graphic design and writing skills. Positive feedback and constructive criticism from her superiors have been instrumental in her growth.

Rogers has gained attention from the “Golf Twitter” community, amassing nearly 47,000 followers. Her witty and humorous approach to social media has resonated with golf enthusiasts. She often creates viral content and has even received recognition from professional golfers like Rory McIlroy, who personally sought her out to express his appreciation for her work.

Overall, Claire Rogers has blazed a unique trail in the golf industry, infusing social media with creativity and humor. Her passion for the game and her ability to connect with audiences through various platforms have made her an influential voice in golf social media. From her humble beginnings as a psychology major, Rogers has found her place in the golfing world and continues to captivate audiences with her refreshing perspective.

