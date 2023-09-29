A Day in the Life: The Unique World of Nocturnal Vlogging

Claire Murashima, a journalist based in Washington, DC, has gained popularity on TikTok for her “day in the life” videos. What sets her apart from other vloggers is that she starts her day anywhere from 11 p.m. to 3 a.m. due to her work schedule as a producer at NPR. This unconventional lifestyle has brought a fresh perspective to the genre, offering viewers a glimpse into a schedule entirely unlike their own.

When Murashima began posting about her nocturnal lifestyle, she wanted to showcase the challenges and uniqueness of her work schedule. To her surprise, her videos started receiving attention and quickly went viral. She now has nearly 27,000 followers and over a million likes.

Murashima explains that the appeal of “day in the life” videos lies in the ability to live vicariously through others. It allows her and her viewers to imagine what their lives could be like in different professions or environments. For Murashima, these videos also serve as a form of escapism during her overnight shifts.

Vlogging, however, comes with its own set of challenges. Murashima admits that it can sometimes detract from living in the present moment. In an instance when she was approached a fan while vlogging with a friend, she realized that she wasn’t fully engaged in the real-life experience.

Murashima tries to strike a balance between content creation and living her authentic life. Currently, she vlogs two to three days a week, but she makes an effort to prioritize her mental well-being and creative space. Consistency, rather than aiming for virality, is more important to her.

When it comes to scripting her videos, Murashima prefers to tell stories rather than simply narrate her activities. She wants to offer her viewers a narrative that goes beyond the mundane details of her day.

While vlogging helps her connect with her audience and grow as a storyteller, Murashima also values her journal as a space for personal reflection. She shares her thoughts and opinions there, leaving TikTok as a platform for less controversial content.

Overall, Murashima’s nocturnal vlogging offers a refreshing take on the “day in the life” genre. It provides a glimpse into a world that is unfamiliar to many and invites viewers to experience a different perspective.

