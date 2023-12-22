New Social Rewards App, Claim, Raises $4 Million in Seed Funding

A new social rewards app called Claim has successfully raised $4 million in a seed funding round, with participation from prominent investors like Sequoia Capital. The startup aims to make shopping a fun, rewarding, and social experience for its users. Claim differentiates itself from other platforms focusing on real-world value and communal experiences, rather than manufactured content and reposts.

The concept for Claim was born out of the minds of CEO Sam Obletz and CTO Tap Stephenson, who first met at Yale and later reunited at Harvard. They were fascinated the idea of digital ownership and sought to create a platform that eliminates friction in owning things online. The duo envisions a space where users can earn rewards linked to their credit cards and either use them with friends or exchange them.

Claim introduces a unique experience that bears some resemblance to trading cards, but for brands. The startup has transformed consumer rewards into a multiplayer game, enabling users to have shared experiences while saving money. Users can send special rewards to friends, try new places together, and earn status from spending at brands. Additionally, Claim hosts a weekly “drop,” where users unwrap a new reward simultaneously. They can choose to redeem, gift, or trade the reward with friends.

One of the key goals of Claim is to provide a platform that benefits both consumers and marketers. Unlike the traditional approach of bombarding customers with ads, Claim allows users to discover brands through rewards offered friends. The startup believes that experiencing a product is more effective than an ad when it comes to acquiring new customers. By tracking spending patterns, Claim provides marketers with valuable insights on the effectiveness of rewards in driving customer engagement.

Claim has already begun collaborating with notable merchants, including Fortune 500 companies like PepsiCo and local restaurants such as Life Alive in Boston. The startup’s early results have been promising, with one partner achieving 97% of their new customer goal in half the expected time. Another partner successfully acquired customers with a 35% repeat rate within 30 days.

Currently focused on Gen Z, Claim aims to appeal to an audience that values authenticity and seeks to escape the constant barrage of sponsored posts on social media. The startup plans to continue testing and refining its platform in Boston before expanding to other markets across the country.

The recent funding of $4 million will enable Claim to hire new talent and expand its current team of eight. The startup also plans to use the funds for further engineering testing and learning before venturing into new markets.