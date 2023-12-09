Impact of Polarization on Society: A Call for Self-Sacrifice and Reasoned Dialogue

The polarization witnessed in societies across the globe, including India, is driven factors such as the rise of social media, growing intolerance, and the short attention spans of the younger generation. Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud highlighted this in his keynote address at the 2023 Jamnalal Bajaj Awards ceremony.

However, he emphasized that this polarization is not solely a result of free markets and technology. There is a deeper issue at play – the inability of societies to recognize the true value of self-sacrifice for the greater good. Chandrachud stressed the importance of understanding the worth of self-sacrifice, particularly to uplift marginalized communities and create a better future for them.

The Chief Justice also discussed the impact of the law on society, pointing out that it can be a source of both good and arbitrariness. He highlighted that the effectiveness of the law depends on who wields it and the social conditions in which it is applied. The Indian Penal Code of 1860, for example, has evolved to reflect a more humanistic tradition based on the continual development of society.

Chandarchud delved into the historical context of India’s independence, emphasizing what sets India apart from other nations that gained freedom around the same time – the internalization of democratic values, the strength of India’s pluralistic culture, and its culture of reasoned dialogue. He commended the awardees at the ceremony as living embodiments of this Indian trait, individuals who have selflessly sacrificed their own identities for the greater good.

Speaking of the challenges faced those committed to social reform and public service, the Chief Justice emphasized the importance of reasoned dialogue based on India’s argumentative tradition for social progress. He praised the awardees for their dedication to justice beyond the confines of the law, advocating the need to address systemic issues that perpetuate inequality and discrimination.

The Chief Justice concluded his address calling for society to distinguish between justice and charity, emphasizing the transformative power of kindness and compassion. He urged everyone to unite the threads of justice and fairness, transforming them from mere words into actions that fuel a more inclusive and just society.

The recognition of the awardees at the ceremony highlighted their contributions to remote tribal areas, the development and welfare of women and children, the application of science and technology in rural development, and the promotion of Gandhian values outside India.

Chief Justice Chandrachud’s address serves as a reminder of the importance of self-sacrifice, reasoned dialogue, and compassion in tackling polarization and shaping a more just and inclusive society.