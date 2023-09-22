Thy Art Is Murder Parts Ways with Vocalist CJ McMahon

Thy Art Is Murder, the Australian deathcore band, has announced their split with vocalist CJ McMahon. This decision was made due to McMahon’s recent anti-trans comments, which the band states were just a symptom of a larger issue.

McMahon himself was not aware of the split until he saw the news on social media. In a brief statement, he expressed his surprise and promised to go live the next day to address the situation further.

Thy Art Is Murder’s new album, titled “Godlike,” has been released worldwide but does not feature McMahon’s vocals. The band emphasizes that this decision was taken to preserve the band’s integrity and direction.

In their statement, Thy Art Is Murder explains that McMahon’s recent comments were not the sole reason for the split but rather another sign of the deterioration of his character and judgment. The band received threats from him about destroying the band if they did not conform to certain ideologies that he holds.

Despite the challenges they have faced, Thy Art Is Murder is looking forward to introducing their new vocalist who has re-recorded vocals for the new album. They will be joined their new vocalist for the upcoming European tour with Whitechapel, Fit For An Autopsy, and Spite.

Thy Art Is Murder’s focus remains on delivering powerful music and unforgettable performances to their dedicated fans. They express gratitude for the understanding and support from their fans as they embark on this new chapter.

Sources: Thy Art Is Murder statement