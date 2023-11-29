New Merger Will Challenge Netflix’s Dominance in South Korea’s Streaming Market

South Korea’s entertainment leader CJ ENM Co. and SK Group’s investment unit, SK Square Co., have announced their plan to merge their over-the-top (OTT) media platforms, TVing and Wavve. The intent behind this merger is to compete against the global streaming giant, Netflix. According to industry sources, a memorandum of understanding (MOU) has been agreed upon, with a final merger deal expected in early 2024. CJ ENM will become the largest shareholder of the merged company, followed SK Square.

TVing, currently the third-largest streaming platform in South Korea, lags behind Netflix and Coupang Play in terms of subscribers. However, with the merger, the combined entity will boast a total of 9.3 million subscribers, making it a formidable contender against Netflix. Additionally, the monthly usage time of TVing and Wavve amounts to nearly 87.7% of Netflix’s usage time, indicating a strong user engagement.

The merger will create a mega domestic platform that incorporates content from CJ ENM, major and minor broadcasters, and telecommunication operators. With such vast content offerings and nearly 10 million users, the merged company aims to strengthen its bargaining power in negotiations with content producers. Furthermore, eliminating redundant costs through the merger, the company plans to invest more in original content production.

The merger comes as a response to the growing dominance of global streaming services in the South Korean market. Earlier this year, Coupang Play surpassed TVing in terms of monthly active users, highlighting the need for TVing to invest in content to remain competitive. However, the platform has been facing mounting losses, prompting the merger as a strategic move to overcome financial challenges and secure a stronger position in the market.

FAQ:

Q: Which streaming platforms are merging in South Korea?

A: CJ ENM’s TVing and SK Square’s Wavve are set to merge.

Q: What is the main goal of the merger?

A: The merger aims to compete against Netflix and strengthen the domestic streaming industry in South Korea.

Q: What will be the subscriber count of the merged company?

A: The merged company will have a total of 9.3 million subscribers.

Q: How will the merger benefit content production?

A: By reducing costs through the merger, the company will have more resources to invest in original content production.

Q: Which streaming platform surpassed TVing in terms of monthly active users?

A: Coupang Play became South Korea’s top streaming platform, surpassing TVing.

Q: Are there any potential hurdles for the merger?

A: The merger will face scrutiny from the Korea Fair Trade Commission (FTC) and may need to comply with mandatory stake requirements for holding companies in South Korea.