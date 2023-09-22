Exclusive Snapchat Filters and Content Creation Challenge Elevates KCON Experience

CJ ENM America and Snapchat have successfully partnered to bring an enhanced KCON LA 2023 experience to K-pop enthusiasts and content creators. KCON LA 2023, presented Samsung Galaxy, took place at the Los Angeles Convention Center and Crypto.com Arena, attracting around 140,000 fans and an additional 5.9 million viewers who tuned in to the livestream from 176 regions.

With the collaboration between CJ ENM America and Snapchat, fans were able to engage more deeply with the world of K-pop through exclusive Snapchat filters and original content throughout the festival weekend. The partnership introduced the Spotlight Challenge, offering Snapchatters the opportunity to showcase their love for K-pop creating Snaps using their favorite K-Pop songs from the Snapchat Sounds library. Participants competed for a chance to win a share of $5,000 USD in prizes.

The Spotlight Challenge received an overwhelming number of creative and engaging entries, demonstrating the immense passion for K-pop among talented creators. These creators exhibited their remarkable storytelling abilities through unique Snap submissions, highlighting the global appeal of K-pop.

CJ ENM America is a leading entertainment company that has contributed significantly to the industry since its establishment in Korea in 1995. The company’s Entertainment division engages in various areas, including media content, music, film, and performing arts, delivering its original content to global media platforms. CJ ENM is responsible for the creation, production, and distribution of globally acclaimed content, such as the Oscar-winning film “Parasite” and Tony Award-winning musical “Kinky Boots.”

KCON USA, the largest fan festival in North America celebrating Korean culture and music, has been an annual flagship event for fans of Hallyu and Asian pop culture since its launch in 2012. It provides a unique platform for fans, artists, and professionals from the Korean entertainment industry to directly connect with each other. KCON has expanded internationally, presenting events in Mexico, Australia, Japan, France, UAE, and Thailand.

In conclusion, the partnership between CJ ENM America and Snapchat has successfully elevated the KCON experience incorporating exclusive Snapchat filters and a content creation challenge. This collaboration has further amplified the global appeal of K-pop, allowing fans to immerse themselves in the vibrant and dynamic world of K-pop through innovative digital platforms.

