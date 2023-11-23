Civil Society Actors in Ghana Support Ban on Alcohol Advertisements Celebrities

Civil society actors in Ghana have come out in full support of the Food and Drugs Authority’s (FDA) decision to ban alcohol advertisements featuring celebrities. Led the Vision for Alternative Development (VALD-Ghana), these actors believe that this ban is a crucial public health measure that will protect the well-being and rights of Ghanaian children.

Alcohol marketing has long been known to target children and young people, a violation of their rights as outlined in the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child. Additionally, Ghana’s constitution emphasizes the importance of protecting children and young people from physical and moral hazards. In light of these provisions, civil society actors argue that the right to health should always take precedence over any other interests.

The statement released VALD-Ghana expresses disappointment with sections of the media and some celebrities who are fighting against the FDA and the government’s efforts to establish alcohol guidelines that ensure the health and safety of children and young people. These actors believe that celebrities who engage in alcohol advertisements are using their influence and social media following to entice young people into alcohol consumption, disregarding the potential harm it could cause to their health and future.

The harmful effects of alcohol consumption among children and young people are well-documented. Studies have shown that early-onset alcohol use increases the risk of brain development disruptions, alcohol use problems later in life, unwanted pregnancies, transmissible diseases, and various forms of violence and accidents. Protecting the present and future generations from such health-harming products is the responsibility of every country, including Ghana.

As civil society actors with a mandate to champion public health, VALD-Ghana fully supports the FDA’s stance on barring celebrities from advertising alcoholic beverages. Their core responsibility is to advocate for comprehensive public health policies that prioritize the well-being and rights of children and young people.

In conclusion, the ban on alcohol advertisements celebrities is a crucial step in preventing the rise of a new generation of alcohol addicts and the associated social, economic, and health burden. Civil society actors in Ghana stand firmly with the FDA and the government in their decision to implement and enforce this ban.

