CityLine Host: Connecting Residents to Resources through Social Media

Elizabeth Amador, an activist and community leader, has taken to social media to provide assistance and guidance to Spanish-speaking residents and newcomers in need of help. Through her Instagram page, @Laflaca211Boston, Amador connects individuals with various human services resources, helping them navigate through bureaucratic programs and applications.

Amador began offering guidance and answering questions on her personal Facebook and WhatsApp accounts. However, her husband suggested that she create an Instagram page to reach a wider audience. Since then, her platform has gained significant traction, and she has been able to provide support to countless individuals.

Amador is well-equipped to address the complicated questions and information related to various programs. With 13 years of experience in human services, working in social services and in her current job with the state, she possesses a wealth of knowledge and resources. When someone reaches out to her for help, she puts on her “activist hat” and provides the necessary assistance.

One particular story that stands out for Amador is the case of a woman who was facing financial difficulties and was on the verge of eviction. The woman reached out to Amador, who helped her secure funds to prevent the loss of her apartment. Although the woman ultimately still faced eviction, Amador guided her to apply for shelter and provided the necessary information. Eventually, the woman was placed in a hotel and recently obtained a Section 8 voucher, providing her with long-term housing stability.

Amador acknowledges the time-consuming nature of her work and the lack of compensation but feels a responsibility toward her community. She believes that there is a significant amount of information out there that many individuals are unaware of, and she hopes to bridge that gap sharing her knowledge and resources. Amador has built credibility and respect within her community, and people trust her to provide the help they need. Whether she has the information or not, she is determined to make a difference in the world.

While some may label her as an influencer, Amador prefers to describe herself as an activist and community leader. She rejects the idea of simply gathering followers and seeks to assist those who truly need help. Her Instagram page is private to ensure that only individuals in need of assistance can access it.

Elizabeth Amador’s work as a CityLine host has made a significant impact on the lives of many individuals. Through her social media platform, she continues to bridge the gap between residents and human services resources, providing invaluable support to her community.

