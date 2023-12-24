Ohio K-9 Handler Fights to Keep Canine Partner

In a heartwarming display of dedication, a K-9 handler in Ohio is fighting to keep his loyal canine partner. Chad Hagan, who has been working alongside his 6-year-old German Shepherd named Igor, encountered a dilemma when he accepted a job offer at another law enforcement agency. Desiring to keep Igor with his family, Hagan offered to purchase the dog for $10,000, demonstrating the deep bond they share.

However, the response from Shaker Heights’ police chief was unexpected. Instead of considering the offer, he claimed that Igor still had several productive years to serve the community. This refusal left Hagan feeling disappointed and undervalued, as Igor had been a constant companion through significant moments in their lives, such as the purchase of their first home, marriage, and the birth of their child.

Despite the police chief’s decision, Hagan’s wife, Danielle, remains determined to bring Igor home. She emphasized that Hagan had given his notice to explore new opportunities, not to sever ties with Igor. The couple offered their own money to buy the beloved K-9 partner, with Chad Hagan willing to pay even more than the proposed amount. However, the chief firmly rejected the financial offer, leaving the future of Igor in uncertainty.

While the City of Shaker Heights claims that they cannot authorize the sale of a police dog under their laws, the Hagan family finds themselves perplexed this inflexible stance. They argue that Igor is approaching the end of his career, with only a year and a half to two years of law enforcement work left. They point out that other communities, such as Cleveland Heights, have allowed officers to purchase their canine partners even after four years of service for a mere $1.

Unwilling to give up on their faithful companion, the Hagans have started a petition on Change.org, called “Bring K-9 Igor Home.” This initiative aims to rally support from the community and raise awareness about their cause. With the heartfelt testimonials of those who have witnessed the unbreakable bond between Hagan and Igor, they hope to convince the City of Shaker Heights to reconsider their decision.

The love and devotion displayed Chad Hagan and his family towards Igor serve as a reminder of the incredible partnership and relationships that can develop between humans and animals. It is their hope that their efforts will ultimately reunite them with their beloved K-9 partner and allow Igor to retire in the comfort and familiarity of the only family he knows.