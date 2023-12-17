Joliet Area Historical Museum Funding Postponed Amidst Controversy

The Joliet City Council voted to delay funding for the Joliet Area Historical Museum, pending further investigation into the recent dismissal of 13 employees and volunteers. The decision came after three individuals affected the layoffs voiced concerns at the council meeting.

Mary Beth Gannon, a former museum presenter, expressed her dissatisfaction with the treatment of her colleagues and urged council members to review the city’s inspector general’s report on museum management. Council members Joe Clement and Jan Quillman supported the call for further examination before approving the $250,000 grant for the museum’s funding in 2024.

Citing the need to understand the situation better, Council member Quillman motioned to table the vote until a thorough investigation could be conducted. The vote has been postponed until February 6th.

To date, the city has not publicly released the inspector general’s report, which was completed just before Thanksgiving. Quinn Adamowski, president of the museum board, expressed surprise that the report had been completed without their knowledge, noting that inquiries had been made for months. However, Gannon did not confirm whether she had seen the report either.

The dismissals of staff and volunteers began in May, with some individuals accused of association with a website and social media group that allegedly posted threatening content about museum employees and their families. Those affected deny any involvement in the alleged threats, and some have been banned from museum property and events.

While the museum officials have refrained from commenting on the dismissals, describing it as an inappropriate topic for public discussion, Quinn Adamowski criticized the inspector general report, deeming it “ridiculous” and a waste of staff time.