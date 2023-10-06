City of Superior Plans for Municipal Broadband System

The City of Superior in Wisconsin has announced plans for a municipal broadband system, with a public hearing scheduled to allow interested parties to comment on the project. The city has engaged Magellan Advisors to conduct a feasibility study, which estimates the costs and revenues of the project, as well as providing a cost-benefit analysis for a period of more than three years. The Superior Broadband Utility, a division of Superior Municipal Utilities, will be responsible for the design, construction, and operation of the fiber optic system.

The public hearing will also address a proposed ordinance that would increase the 2023 Superior Broadband Utility budget $4.5 million to support the project. The purpose of the municipal broadband system is to provide reliable, affordable, and accessible high-speed internet to residents, businesses, and institutions within the city. This initiative is seen as crucial for economic growth, education, healthcare, and community development, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has highlighted the need for equitable broadband access to support remote work, online education, and telehealth.

The Superior Broadband Utility will be managed the Common Council or its designee, who will appoint a Broadband Director to oversee the day-to-day operations. The city is authorized to accept grants and make grants to the utility for funding purposes, and all fees and revenues collected will be maintained in a segregated fund for the operation of the Superior Broadband Utility.

The feasibility study is available for public inspection and copying at the office of the City Clerk and on the city’s website. The public hearing is an opportunity for interested parties to provide feedback on the project and the feasibility study. For further information or questions, individuals can contact Dan Shea, the Information Technology Director.

