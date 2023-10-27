The City of Superior Seeks Public Input on Proposed Street Vacation

The City of Superior in Wisconsin is inviting residents to participate in a public hearing regarding the proposed vacation of certain streets. The hearing will be held on November 21, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. in the Government Center, Board Room 201.

The proposed street vacation relates to the East-West alley that runs along the northern edge of South Superior Webster Division, lots 9 to 20, and the southern edge of South Superior Webster Division, lots 21 and 8, block 22. Additionally, the vacation includes a section of Clough Avenue, starting at Central Avenue and bordering block 21, lot 9, and block 22, lot 20.

The aim of this street vacation is to explore potential changes for these areas and assess their current usage. By vacating the streets, the City of Superior aims to facilitate the development or repurposing of these vacant lots.

Interested parties are encouraged to attend the public hearing. This presents an opportunity for residents to voice their opinions, ask questions, and learn more about the proposed street vacation. The Common Council of the City of Superior welcomes feedback and input from the community as they consider the potential impact and benefits of this endeavor.

FAQ:

Q: What is a street vacation?

A: A street vacation is a legal process which a public roadway or alley is discontinued and the land it occupies is transferred to an adjacent property owner or made available for other purposes.

Q: How will the street vacation benefit the community?

A: The street vacation can potentially enable development or repurposing of the vacant lots, contributing to the enhancement and growth of the community.

Q: Can anyone attend the public hearing?

A: Yes, the public hearing is open to all residents of the City of Superior who are interested in expressing their opinions, raising concerns, or learning about the proposed street vacation.

Q: Where can I find more information about the public hearing and the proposed street vacation?

A: For more information about the public hearing and the proposed street vacation, please reach out to the office of the City Clerk or visit the official website of the City of Superior.