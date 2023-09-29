CITY OF SUPERIOR ALCOHOL LICENSE RENEWAL

The City of Superior is currently accepting applications for renewal of alcohol licenses. The Superior Curling Club has applied for a renewal of their Class “B” Beer license and Class “B” Liquor license for the license period of October 15, 2023, through April 14, 2024.

The Superior Curling Club is located at 4700 Tower Avenue in Superior, Wisconsin. The club is incorporated and has been a fixture in the community for many years. They offer a variety of activities, including curling leagues and competitions.

The renewal application is a standard procedure for establishments that serve alcohol in the city. It ensures that the club is meeting all the necessary requirements and regulations in order to continue operating. This includes maintaining a safe and responsible environment for patrons and adhering to all applicable liquor laws.

The renewal process allows the city to review the club’s current operations and assess whether any changes need to be made. It is also an opportunity for the public to voice any concerns or objections regarding the renewal.

The City of Superior takes alcohol licensing seriously and carefully considers each renewal application. The goal is to balance the needs of the establishments with the safety and well-being of the community.

In conclusion, the Superior Curling Club has applied for a renewal of their alcohol licenses and the city will review their application in accordance with the established procedures. The community plays an important role in the renewal process, as they have the opportunity to provide input and feedback. It is a collaborative effort to ensure responsible alcohol service in the city.

