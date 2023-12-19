Port Alberni Implements New Policy to Enhance Public Engagement

The City of Port Alberni has recently introduced a progressive policy aimed at enhancing public engagement and ensuring a respectful online dialogue. In a bid to maintain a positive and informative platform for residents, the city has made the decision to disable comments on its social media platforms.

The move comes after a spate of comments that violated the city’s policies regarding harassment, bullying, racism, hate speech, and violent threats towards staff and council members. While the current social media policy grants city staff the authority to remove such comments, the city admits that it doesn’t have the resources to effectively monitor these sites due to staffing constraints.

Mayor Sharie Minions emphasized the need to protect city employees from relentless negative comments, particularly one staff member who had been targeted inappropriately. As a result, the decision to disable comments was made administratively, with full support from the council. Mayor Minions anticipates that this new policy will remain in effect for the foreseeable future.

However, the city is committed to ensuring that residents have avenues to provide feedback and stay informed. While comments on social media will no longer be permitted, the city will continue to share essential information on its social media accounts. In addition, the city has provided alternative options for residents to express their opinions and concerns effectively.

Residents are encouraged to attend live or online council meetings, reach out to the mayor and council members via email, use the city’s website, contact the city directly phone, or visit city facilities for general inquiries.

This new policy aligns with the city’s commitment to fostering a respectful and constructive environment for public discourse. By implementing these measures, the City of Port Alberni aims to ensure that all residents can participate in discussions without fear of online harassment or intimidation.