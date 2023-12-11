Port Alberni Implements Social Media Comment Ban

The City of Port Alberni has taken the decision to disable comments on its social media platforms due to violations of its social media policy. City officials announced the ban on Friday, December 8th, citing instances where comments on their platforms violated the policy containing harassment, racism, hate speech, and violent threats towards staff and council members.

City staff explained that they currently lack the necessary resources to adequately monitor and engage with comments on social media platforms. As a result, they made the difficult decision to disable the commenting feature altogether. This move is intended to ensure a safe and respectful environment for staff members while still providing residents with the necessary information about city events and operations.

Last year, the city faced a situation where a councillor used a fake name to praise himself online. This incident prompted the development of the city’s social media policy in 2018, which aims to strike a balance between civic engagement and ensuring a respectful environment online.

While the specifics of the comments that violated the city’s policy have not been disclosed, the city has emphasized that alternate avenues for civic engagement are still available. Residents are encouraged to attend live or online council meetings, reach out to the mayor or council members via email or phone, or visit city facilities for general information. By utilizing these channels, residents can still share their ideas and opinions on city policies.

The City of Port Alberni’s ban on social media comments is an effort to ensure a positive and respectful online presence while maintaining open lines of communication with residents.