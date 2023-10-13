The City of Hamilton Boycotts Facebook and Instagram Advertising in Support of Bill C-18

The City of Hamilton has decided to stop advertising on Meta’s Facebook and Instagram platforms as a show of support for the Trudeau government’s Bill C-18. The motion, put forward Coun. John-Paul Danko, aims to address the ongoing dispute between the government and Meta regarding the use of news content. The federal government recognizes the importance of local news to democratic institutions and acknowledges the detrimental impact of tech platforms on the local news system.

This year alone, the city has spent $33,000 on advertising on Meta platforms. With the Online News Act coming into effect in June, large tech companies like Meta and Google are expected to compensate Canadian news organizations for the content posted on their platforms. The CBC supports this law, while Meta has criticized it as “fundamentally flawed” and has blocked news content for Canadian users. Google, on the other hand, plans to remove news links from its search results the end of the year.

Coun. Danko believes that the Online News Act is necessary to ensure fair revenue sharing deals for media companies and to prevent further struggles in the journalism sector. The impact on the city’s ability to reach residents through advertising on Facebook and Instagram is considered manageable, according to Hamilton staff.

While the motion received support from the city council, there were opposing views. Coun. Maureen Wilson argued that council should focus on more pressing issues, such as the housing crisis and climate change. However, other jurisdictions, including the Province of Quebec, Quebec City, the Bloc Québécois, and the federal government, have also boycotted advertising on Meta platforms in support of Bill C-18.

The decision to boycott Facebook and Instagram advertising demonstrates Hamilton’s commitment to promoting fair revenue sharing in the media industry and addressing the challenges faced the journalism sector.

Definitions:

– Bill C-18: A government bill aimed at ensuring compensation for Canadian news organizations for content posted on tech platforms.

– Meta: The new name for Facebook’s parent company, formerly known as Facebook, Inc.

– Online News Act: Legislation that requires tech companies to compensate news organizations for the use of their content on their platforms.

