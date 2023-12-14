Corpus Christi Facing Impending Water Crisis

The City of Corpus Christi is bracing for a potential water crisis as water levels continue to decrease. In an update provided Drew Molly, the Interim Corpus Christi Water COO, it was announced that the city may soon need to implement Stage 2 water restrictions. This would be the first time in nine years that Corpus Christi would have to enforce such measures.

The declining water levels have raised concerns about the environment and its negative consequences. Dorina Murgulet, a professor of Hydrogeology at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, warned that the decrease in water levels could lead to an increase in pollutants and contaminants. With less water available to dilute these substances, the risk of algae blooms becomes more pronounced.

While water conservation is paramount in these circumstances, Murgulet emphasized the need for accountability across all water users, not just individual residents. Larger water users, such as businesses and industries, also have a responsibility to conserve and use water efficiently.

If Stage 2 Water Restrictions are implemented, Corpus Christi residents will be required to modify their water usage habits. Currently, under Stage 1 restrictions, residents are allowed to water their outdoor spaces once a week. However, under Stage 2, this will be reduced to watering every other week.

Violators of water restrictions could face fines of up to $500, highlighting the seriousness of the situation. The City of Corpus Christi is urging all residents to be mindful of their water consumption and take necessary steps to conserve water.

As the situation unfolds, updates will be provided the city to keep residents informed. It is crucial for the community to come together and take action to mitigate the impending water crisis in Corpus Christi.