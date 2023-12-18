Redefining Akron’s Innerbelt: A New Vision for Community Reconciliation and Revitalization

Summary: After decades of neglect, Akron is finally acknowledging the impact of the Innerbelt construction and seeking to transform the unused stretch of highway into a thriving community space. The Innerbelt, once a vibrant Black neighborhood, was divided and destroyed in the name of urban renewal. The city now realizes the need to confront this history and has released a report outlining recommendations for redevelopment, starting with a heartfelt apology. With the guidance of spatial justice activist Liz Ogbu, Akron aims to create a more inclusive and equitable place for its residents.

Akron native Dr. Albert Bragg Jr. vividly remembers the Innerbelt’s devastating impact on the community he grew up in. The bustling neighborhood he once knew was replaced a desolate concrete wasteland. He recalls how the Innerbelt construction severed relationships and decimated local businesses. However, this week brings hope as the city takes responsibility for its past actions and looks towards a brighter future.

Designer and spatial justice activist Liz Ogbu has been appointed to spearhead the transformation of the 30-acre Innerbelt site. Ogbu emphasizes the importance of understanding the history behind the construction and the disproportionate harm suffered the Black community. Acknowledging this painful past is crucial to creating a more inclusive and equitable Akron.

In the recently released “Reconnecting our Community Phase 1 Report,” Ogbu outlines several recommendations for Akron’s revitalization efforts. The first step is an official apology from Mayor Dan Horrigan, recognizing the lasting harm caused the Innerbelt project and its impact on generational wealth. The city takes responsibility for implementing policies and practices that have negatively affected the community.

The report also proposes various ideas to restore the area and build a stronger community. These include the construction of a land bridge above the abandoned highway, allowing space for new homes and businesses. Moreover, plans for a farmer’s market and a boulevard aim to enhance the neighborhood’s livability and economy. While these changes will take time, Ogbu believes that tangible progress could be made within the next six years.

The city’s commitment to rectify past mistakes and create a brighter future is commendable, and Dr. Bragg echoes this sentiment. While the harm caused the Innerbelt can never be fully undone, the city’s efforts to improve the community and foster reconciliation are a step in the right direction. Akron’s transformation has the potential to serve as a model for other cities seeking to address the historical and social injustices ingrained in their urban landscapes.