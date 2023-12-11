City Takes Action to Ensure Respectful Online Environment

In a bid to create a safer and more respectful online environment, the city has implemented a new policy to disable the comments section on its social media platforms. According to CAO Mike Fox, while most people online are respectful, there has been an increase in content that clearly violates City policy. Unfortunately, due to limited staffing levels, the city is unable to effectively monitor and police these platforms.

The decision to disable comments comes after City Parks and Recreation management and staff became the target of trolls following repeated shutdowns of Echo Pool due to a shortage of lifeguards. This incident highlighted the need for stronger measures to safeguard against online harassment and ensure a better user experience for all.

While some may argue that disabling comments restricts freedom of speech, the city emphasizes that there are still plenty of alternative methods for people to express their concerns. Fox suggests utilizing other communication channels such as e-mail, phone calls, or attending City Council meetings to voice their opinions and engage in meaningful dialogue.

The move to disable comments reflects a growing concern over the lack of online civility and the need for increased accountability for digital behavior. By taking action to address this issue, the city is sending a clear message that inappropriate and disrespectful behavior will not be tolerated.

It is important to note that while this decision may limit public discourse on social media, it is ultimately aimed at fostering a more positive and inclusive online community. The city remains committed to providing a platform for constructive engagement and welcomes feedback through other channels to ensure that citizens’ concerns are heard and addressed effectively.