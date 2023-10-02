The Future of Worcester’s Ballpark Commission and the Search for a New Police Chief

The Worcester City Council is set to vote on the future of the Ballpark Commission and discuss the role of the civil service exam in selecting the next permanent police chief. The agenda for Tuesday’s meeting appears to be relatively light compared to previous meetings, but there are several items that have drawn strong debate and were previously delayed.

The search for a new police chief has been a topic of discussion for several weeks. Councilor-at-Large Khrystian King requested draft language from City Manager Eric D. Batista to remove the civil service requirement for the chief of police position. This would potentially expand the pool of applicants for the position. The retirement of former Chief Steven Sargent amid investigations into his conduct has raised questions about the hiring process for a new permanent chief. Mayor Joseph M. Petty has called for a review of how police chiefs are chosen in Massachusetts, including the possibility of creating a separate public safety commissioner.

Another contentious issue is the future of the Ballpark Commission, which is responsible for overseeing Polar Park. In July, Batista proposed eliminating the commission and transferring control of the park to the Department of Public Facilities. The commission has faced scrutiny over transparency, prompting Councilor-at-Large Morris Bergman to delay a vote on Batista’s proposal. A joint meeting between the Ballpark Commission and the Standing Committee on Public Works recommended keeping the commission and transferring the property deed to the city administration. However, this recommendation was met with skepticism from some councilors, resulting in a further delay in the vote.

Other items on the agenda include a resolution requesting changes to the city’s zoning ordinance to allow homeowners to construct accessory dwelling units, and the consideration of draft ordinances on regulating the advertising practices of crisis pregnancy centers.

Overall, Tuesday’s City Council meeting will address important issues regarding the future of the Ballpark Commission and the selection process for a new police chief. These discussions have sparked debate and delay, highlighting the significance of these decisions for the city of Worcester.

Definitions:

– Civil service exam: A standardized test used to assess the qualifications of individuals applying for civil service positions.

– Ballpark Commission: A committee responsible for overseeing the care, custody, and control of Polar Park, Worcester’s baseball stadium.

Sources:

– Source 1: [Please add source name and author]

– Source 2: [Please add source name and author]