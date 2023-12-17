Report Reveals New Yorkers Taking Action Against Vacant Apartments

A recent report sheds light on the growing issue of vacant apartments in New York City and the steps being taken tenants to address the problem. The City Council has passed a bill that allows tenants to report empty units to the city’s housing agency, aiming to tackle the thousands of vacant apartments across the city.

The new legislation, known as Intro 195, enables tenants to report maintenance code violations through the city’s 311 system, prompting city officials to inspect vacant units that may pose a hazard to neighboring occupants. Tenants living in buildings with empty apartments have reported issues such as trash, mold, open windows, leaky gas pipes, and rodents.

Tenant organizers and advocates have expressed hope that this bill will give tenants more power in holding landlords accountable and ensuring that the Housing Preservation and Development (HPD) department inspects these units. The bill passed with a vote of 39 to 8, but it remains to be seen whether Mayor Eric Adams will sign it into law.

The issue of vacant apartments has gained attention due to the practice of “warehousing,” in which landlords keep units empty in anticipation of future rent increases. In 2021, over 60,000 vacant rent-regulated apartments were reported to the state landlords, with that number dropping to around 39,000 the following year. Landlord groups attribute the high number of vacancies to changes in state rent laws that limit how much they can charge new tenants after long-time renters move out.

However, critics argue that the new bill will not effectively address the problem of empty rent-stabilized units or improve renting conditions for tenants. They claim that issuing violations or fines on vacant units will only further strain struggling rent-stabilized buildings. Landlord organizations, such as the Community Housing Improvement Program, believe that the focus should be on finding solutions that benefit both landlords and tenants.

Despite these concerns, supporters of the bill believe that tenant reports will help quantify the scale of warehousing and allow for the tracking of trends and property owners who keep a significant number of units vacant. The bill also empowers tenants to take legal action against landlords who refuse to open up vacant apartments for inspection.

While the City Council has another pending bill that would require landlords to register empty apartments and stores, it has not yet moved forward to a vote. Additionally, recent state regulations aim to end practices that incentivize landlords to keep apartments vacant, such as combining two units into one larger one to increase the legal rent.

The issue of warehousing has become a major concern in the midst of a housing crisis, with advocates emphasizing the need for every available unit to be utilized. As tenant advocacy groups and lawmakers work to tackle this problem, the hope is that increased transparency and tenant empowerment will lead to meaningful change in New York City’s rental market.