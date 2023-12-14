New Initiative Nashik Police to Enhance Communication with Citizens

In a bid to improve communication and address grievances more efficiently, the Nashik police have introduced a new initiative for residents who are not on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter). Police Commissioner Sandeep Karnik has launched a dedicated WhatsApp number where citizens can now post their complaints and suggestions.

This move comes in response to the overwhelming positive feedback received the police on X in recent weeks. The Nashik police have been actively engaging with citizens through photos, videos, and posts about the commendable work done the force. In addition to appreciating the police, a significant number of citizens have also been posting their grievances and suggestions on the platform.

The officials have been diligently addressing these concerns and providing updates on the action taken. With the introduction of the WhatsApp number, the police aim to involve even more residents in the crime and law enforcement efforts in Nashik. Senior officials, including Commissioner Karnik, will personally oversee the checking of messages to ensure prompt redressal of problems.

Commissioner Karnik emphasized that this initiative aims not only to showcase the police’s work but also to gather valuable feedback from citizens. The line of communication will help address crime-related issues and maintain law and order in the city. The police are determined to ensure that complaints regarding crimes against women, in particular, receive utmost attention and are handled with no negligence.

The introduction of the dedicated WhatsApp number is expected to make communication more accessible and inclusive for Nashik residents who are not on X. By harnessing the power of technology, the police hope to bridge the gap and foster a stronger relationship with the community they serve.

While the Nashik police have been proactive in their efforts to engage with citizens, initiatives like these further exemplify their commitment to creating a safer and more responsive city for all residents.