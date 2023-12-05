Title: citizenM Opens Innovative Hotel at Meta’s Menlo Park Campus

In a major expansion move, global hospitality company citizenM has opened its first hotel at Meta’s Menlo Park campus in California. This marks the brand’s second opening in the United States this year, following the successful launch of citizenM Miami Center.

The five-story hotel, covering an impressive 79,400 square feet, features 240 modular rooms that have been designed to seamlessly connect remote and in-person work. The innovative modular design not only reduces construction waste up to 60 percent but also shortens the development timeline three to four months compared to traditional construction methods. The hotel at Meta’s headquarters campus has been skillfully designed citizenM’s architectural partner, Baskervill.

“We’re thrilled to open in Menlo Park, a thriving tech hub,” said Robin Chadha, Chief Brand Officer at citizenM. The property provides a unique experience for Meta employees and mobile citizens in the area, with private nooks, versatile workspaces, and societyM meeting rooms.

In addition to the modular rooms, the hotel offers a range of facilities for guests, including an indoor-outdoor lobby, a gym, canteenM restaurant, and four meeting rooms. The hotel’s patio features a permanent food truck offering rotating food concepts. In the coming months, Meta plans to outsource the restaurant area to an operator of their choice.

The hotel has been built with a strong commitment to sustainability and aligns with environmental standards on energy efficiency, water conservation, and waste reduction. It aims for LEED Gold certification, in line with citizenM’s sustainability approach. This dedication to sustainability is a core value for citizenM, with all their hotels either holding green building certifications or working towards them.

The Menlo Park property is citizenM’s 32nd hotel worldwide, as the brand continues to expand across North America, Europe, and Asia. In 2019, GIC Private Limited acquired a 25 percent stake in citizenM, valuing the company at $2.3 billion.

As citizenM further solidifies its presence in the United States, the opening of this innovative hotel at Meta’s Menlo Park campus highlights the brand’s commitment to providing unique and sustainable hospitality experiences for both business travelers and the local community.