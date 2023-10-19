Citizen Cider Faces Boycott Following Social Media Controversy

Citizen Cider, a well-established hard cider company based in Burlington, Vermont, is now navigating a difficult situation after being hit with a social media-driven boycott. The controversy was sparked allegations of harassment that were shared on anonymous social media accounts. The catalyst for the public outcry was an advertising campaign for their new light beer, called “Hey Bub,” which some felt had suggestive taglines.

The claims of harassment, homophobia, sexism, and misogyny were reported Jonny Wanzer, a local social media content creator. Although the reports were anonymous, Wanzer compiled them in a video, which gained significant attention. As a result, Citizen Cider claims to have been dropped from over 150 locations, although they have not provided the exact number themselves.

However, the company disputes the allegations made Wanzer and emphasizes that some of the claims circulating are untrue. Justin Heilenbach, the president and co-founder of Citizen Cider, believes they are victims of a smear campaign. Heulenbach explains that Citizen Cider is taking the situation seriously and plans to bring in a third-party organization to evaluate their personnel policies and interview employees. They intend to address any concerns and share the findings with the public.

Sebastiaan Gorissen, a professor of digital media and communications at St. Michael’s College, highlights the power of negative social media campaigns in canceling a brand, particularly when the allegations involve mistreatment of employees. Gorissen explains that if a company has spent years crafting a message of inclusivity and a welcoming environment, any news contradicting that can severely damage their reputation.

Amid the controversy, some businesses have decided to stop selling Citizen Cider products. Others, like the Beverage Warehouse in Winooski, have chosen to sell off their remaining inventory and donate the profits to a domestic violence survivors organization. Meanwhile, Citizen Cider plans to engage with their retail partners and customers to address concerns and correct any misconceptions.

While they deny any wrongdoing, Citizen Cider acknowledges a communication problem that led to misunderstandings. Heilenbach asserts that they will implement changes to prevent similar issues from arising in the future. However, Wanzer views their actions as damage control in response to public backlash and lost revenue.

As with any social media-driven controversy, the impact on Citizen Cider’s reputation and brand image remains to be seen. Nonetheless, they are determined to regain the trust of their customers and repair any damage done.

Sources:

WCAX News: “Citizen Cider facing boycott after social media backlash”

WCAX News: “Citizen Cider disputes harassment claims, plans third-party personnel audit”

WCAX News: “Beverage Warehouse weighs in on Citizen Cider controversy”