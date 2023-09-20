Citigroup Upgrades Pinterest to Buy, Raises Price Target

On September 20, 2023, Citigroup analyst Ronald Josey upgraded Pinterest, shifting its rating from Neutral to Buy. The price target was also raised from $31 to $36. This upgrade comes after an investor event where analysts displayed a more optimistic outlook towards the stock. In fact, Pinterest’s stock has received three upgrades within the past 90 days, indicating a growing sentiment of positivity surrounding the company.

One key factor driving Citigroup’s decision to upgrade Pinterest is the notable increase in user engagement. This surge in engagement is seen as a promising sign for the platform’s future growth and potential for monetization. Pinterest has also been successful in enhancing its advertising capabilities, attracting a larger pool of advertisers, and resulting in expanded opportunities for monetization.

In addition to user engagement and advertising efforts, Pinterest’s expansion of its user base and refinement of its advertising offerings are expected to contribute to improved profitability in the coming years. The positive outlook on profitability further supports Citigroup’s decision to upgrade the stock.

With the new price target set at $36, analysts predict a potential upside of 14.74% over the next 12 months. This projection is based on assessments and forecasts made industry experts.

Overall, the upgrade from Citigroup highlights the growing optimism surrounding Pinterest and its potential for future growth and profitability.

