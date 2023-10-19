San Francisco DA Warns Against Hate Crimes Following Anti-Israel Graffiti

San Francisco District Attorney (DA) has issued a warning against hate crimes after anti-Israel graffiti was discovered in the city. The incident comes amidst growing tensions following the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Citigroup, the multinational investment bank, has also taken action in response to a separate incident involving antisemitism. The bank has fired an employee for making an antisemitic comment on social media. In a statement, a Citi spokesperson expressed the bank’s condemnation of antisemitism and hate speech, highlighting that such behavior will not be tolerated.

The CEO of Citigroup, Jane Fraser, had previously acknowledged the bank’s presence in Israel and the impact of the conflict on its employees. She noted that many of the bank’s workers were being called for military service in the country.

The rise in antisemitic incidents in the United States is a cause for concern. The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) reported a record-breaking 3,697 incidents of antisemitic harassment, vandalism, and assault in 2020. This figure is the highest since the ADL began tracking such incidents in 1979.

A recent national poll conducted the ADL and the University of Chicago revealed that approximately 10 million American adults hold both high levels of antisemitism and support for political violence. This number is higher than the total number of Jews in the United States, highlighting the extent of the issue.

The recent incidents of anti-Israel graffiti and the antisemitic comment made the Citigroup employee serve as stark reminders of the importance of combating hate crimes and fostering a culture of tolerance and respect. It is crucial for individuals, communities, and organizations to actively promote inclusivity and reject all forms of discrimination and hate speech.

Sources:

– CBS News