Citigroup Employee Fired for Antisemitic Social Media Post

Citigroup has taken action against an employee who wrote an antisemitic social media post that caused public outrage. The post, shared on Instagram Nozima Husainova, a former Citi personal banker, suggested that Hitler was justified in carrying out the Holocaust. The message was accompanied a smiley face emoji.

Stop AntiSemitism, a non-partisan group, shared a screenshot of Husainova’s post on Twitter and tagged Citi, bringing attention to her offensive comment. In response, Citi quickly terminated Husainova’s employment and condemned antisemitism and hate speech, stating that they have a zero-tolerance policy for such behavior.

This incident is not an isolated case. Several individuals have faced consequences for their antisemitic actions after being exposed on social media Stop AntiSemitism. Florida dentist Dr. Ahmed ElKoussa was fired for tearing down posters of kidnapped Israeli children in a video captured during a terrorist attack. Additionally, Beverly Hills Dr. Andrew Thierry was terminated from his role as chief medical officer at ExpertMRI due to his anti-Zionist social media posts.

ExpertMRI stated that they are “aware of the disturbing, antisemitic comments” made Thierry on multiple occasions and clarified their strong opposition to antisemitism and expressions of hate. Thierry apologized for any misinterpretation of his words but expressed his love for everyone, including Jews.

It is unfortunate that such incidents continue to occur, highlighting the need for education and awareness to combat antisemitism. By taking swift action against offensive behavior, organizations like Citigroup send a strong message that hate speech will not be tolerated.

