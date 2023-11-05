New Performance Fixes and Improved Gameplay in Cities: Skylines 2

Cities: Skylines 2, the popular city-building game developed Colossal Order, has just released a hotfix that introduces several performance improvements and bug fixes for PC players. This update aims to address issues that have been affecting gameplay and optimize the overall experience.

One significant improvement in the hotfix is the reduction of resolution for unnecessarily large character textures. This change has a positive impact on performance, as it minimizes the strain on the system caused rendering detailed character models. Previously, there were concerns regarding the rendering of individual teeth in the game’s citizen population, but developers have clarified that teeth weren’t the direct cause of performance issues.

In addition to the character texture adjustments, the hotfix includes optimizations to lighting and rendering asset priorities. These changes contribute to smoother gameplay and enhanced graphics. Furthermore, various problems affecting the simulation’s economy, businesses, and utilities have been addressed. For example, businesses will no longer order resources if they don’t have sufficient storage space, and a bug preventing certain assets from being consumed has been fixed.

Moreover, the hotfix removes an in-game radio advert called “Spasm Electronics” due to its offensive content. The community expressed concerns about the sound effects used in the advertisement, which resembled the sound of a person having a seizure.

It is important to note that existing save files may take some time to fully integrate the fixes and improvements. However, players can expect an enhanced gaming experience once the changes take effect.

In conclusion, the hotfix for Cities: Skylines 2 brings various optimizations and bug fixes to improve overall performance and gameplay. Players can enjoy smoother city-building experiences while the developers continue to refine the game based on community feedback.

FAQ:

Q: What are the main improvements introduced in the Cities: Skylines 2 hotfix?

A: The hotfix reduces the resolution of character textures, optimizes lighting, adjusts rendering asset priorities, and addresses various issues related to the simulation’s economy, businesses, and utilities.

Q: Why was the “Spasm Electronics” radio advert removed?

A: The advertisement was removed due to concerns raised the community about its offensive sound effects resembling a person having a seizure.

Q: Will these fixes apply to existing save files?

A: Yes, the fixes and improvements will gradually take effect for players continuing with their existing save files.

Q: Has the game received positive feedback after the hotfix?

A: The hotfix aims to address player concerns and enhance the gaming experience. However, specific feedback following the update is not available at this time.