The Best Cities for Networking in the United States

As remote work becomes more common, professionals are seeking cities that offer ample in-person networking opportunities. According to a recent data analysis LinkedIn, the greater New York City area tops the list as the nation’s hotspot for networking, with newcomers adding LinkedIn connections at a rate 11.1 times higher than the national average.

The San Francisco Bay Area follows closely behind, with newcomers adding connections at 9.5 times the national rate. Salt Lake City ranks third, with professionals making connections at 9.2 times the national average. Los Angeles and Boston round out the top five, with connection rates at 8.7 and 8.6 times the national average, respectively.

The data also reveals an interesting trend among the youngest workforce cohort, Gen Z. This generation demonstrates the fastest connection rate, even surpassing their millennial counterparts. This suggests that Gen Z professionals prioritize in-person networking more than previous internet-focused generations.

Although remote and hybrid work options persist, major metropolitan areas continue to be attractive destinations for professionals seeking career opportunities and personal connections. Cities that facilitate easy professional networking are likely to experience an influx of professionals as remote work becomes more prevalent globally.

In addition to New York City, other top metros for networking include Chicago, Washington, D.C., Houston, Miami-Fort Lauderdale, and Dallas-Fort Worth.

Sources: