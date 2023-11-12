Exploring the Impact of Banning Right Turns on Red Lights

In an effort to prioritize the safety of pedestrians and cyclists, many cities in North America are considering following in the footsteps of Montreal implementing a ban on right turns on red lights. Despite ongoing debates, experts and safety advocates acknowledge there is a lack of comprehensive data to definitively prove that this measure improves safety. Valerie Smith, the director of road safety and safe mobility programs at injury prevention group Parachute, emphasizes that allowing right turns on red lights creates a “hostile environment” for vulnerable road users. Pedestrians and cyclists, especially children, seniors, and individuals with mobility issues, are forced to navigate distracted drivers and judge whether approaching vehicles will yield to them.

Montreal stands as the only major Canadian city that consistently enforces a ban on right turns on red lights, while New York City is the sole major American city to do the same in most locations. However, this trend is gradually changing. Washington, D.C., Chicago, and Ann Arbor, Mich., among other cities, have recently passed or are currently debating restrictions on this maneuver.

Addressing concerns against imposing a blanket ban on right turns on red, Toronto opted to implement the measure selectively at certain intersections as part of its Vision Zero strategy, which aims to eliminate pedestrian and cyclist fatalities. The city’s media relations department explains that while some locations would experience potential safety benefits, others might face riskier conditions for pedestrians and cyclists due to increased conflicts during crossings with high foot traffic.

Nicolas Saunier, a civil engineering professor at Polytechnique Montreal, asserts that it remains unclear whether banning right turns on red statistically leads to reduced pedestrian and cyclist injuries and fatalities. Nevertheless, he leans toward supporting any measure that enhances the safety of the most vulnerable road users and encourages walking and cycling with confidence.

Although existing studies suggest that banning right turns on red lights reduces negative interactions between vehicles and pedestrians or cyclists, this evidence tends to be limited to specific jurisdictions. Moreover, studies often lack a comprehensive analysis of serious injuries or fatalities. Valerie Smith and Nicolas Saunier both assert that the absence of modern, large-scale studies serves as a barrier to cities considering the implementation of new rules.

It is crucial for cities to obtain concrete data to inform their decisions on whether to implement a limited ban at busy intersections or enforce a blanket ban on right turns on red lights altogether. While a blanket ban may seem reasonable from a vulnerable road user perspective, city planners must also consider the needs and concerns of diverse constituents. Ultimately, striking a balance between safety and convenience remains a challenge for policymakers.

