Citibank Fires Employee for Anti-Semitic Holocaust Endorsement on Social Media

Citibank has terminated the employment of one of its staff members, Nozima Husainova, after she posted a disturbing comment on Instagram endorsing the mass murder of Jewish people during the Holocaust. In response to a post about the Gaza hospital bombing initially blamed on Israel, Husainova wrote, “No wonder why Hitler wanted to get rid of all of them” with a smiley face emoji. The comment was shared and exposed a non-profit organization called StopAntisemitism. The organization posted a screenshot of the comment along with a photo of Husainova’s Instagram profile, which had over 4,500 followers.

Citibank confirmed the termination and condemned the antisemitic comment, stating, “We condemn antisemitism and all hate speech and do not tolerate it in our bank.” Husainova, 25, had graduated with a degree in finance and had been employed at Citibank for two years before making the comment. Critics on social media described her endorsement of the Holocaust as “vile” and “unbridled antisemitism.”

This incident comes amidst a wave of business executives threatening to refuse employment opportunities to Harvard students who signed a letter blaming Israel for Hamas’ violent attacks. Hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman led this initiative and demanded Harvard release a list of the signatories. Citibank’s decision to fire Husainova shows their commitment to taking a firm stance against hate speech and antisemitism.

In a separate incident, a New York City emergency room doctor named Dana Diab was also fired for controversial social media posts praising Hamas’ massacre at a music festival in southern Israel. Diab’s posts received backlash for endorsing violence and terrorism. These incidents highlight the importance of responsible social media use and the consequences of promoting hate speech.

