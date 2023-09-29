Citadel Prepares to Take Tough Stance Against SEC in WhatsApp Probe

Citadel, the hedge fund firm led Ken Griffin, is reportedly gearing up for a tense confrontation with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) over its ongoing investigation into the use of WhatsApp on Wall Street. Unlike other banks that have settled with the SEC in recent years, Citadel has informed its industry peers that it plans to challenge the regulator’s actions and might even take the commission to court.

The Miami-based hedge fund is expected to argue that, as a hedge fund, it is not subject to the same regulations as traditional Wall Street banks like JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America. These banks have already paid over $2.5 billion in settlements over the use of unofficial messaging platforms their employees for business purposes.

The SEC has been investigating Citadel since February for potential unmonitored communications, but it has yet to file any formal charges or take any action against the firm. Sources familiar with the matter suggest that the agency could still decide not to pursue the case.

Citadel’s decision to take a tough stance against the SEC highlights the growing concerns among hedge funds about the regulatory oversight of messaging apps on Wall Street. In recent years, there have been several high-profile cases involving the use of popular messaging platforms like WhatsApp for business purposes, leading to hefty settlements for banks and financial institutions.

It remains to be seen how this standoff between Citadel and the SEC will unfold. However, it underscores the increasing importance of ensuring compliance with communication policies and regulations in the financial industry, regardless of whether an organization is a bank or a hedge fund.

Definitions:

– Hedge Fund: A hedge fund is an investment fund that pools capital from accredited individuals or institutional investors and invests in a variety of assets.

– SEC: The US Securities and Exchange Commission is a regulatory agency responsible for enforcing federal securities laws and protecting investors in the United States.

Sources: Bloomberg