Citadel Ready to Challenge SEC in Court Over WhatsApp Probe

According to Bloomberg News, billionaire Ken Griffin’s Citadel is prepared to adopt a more aggressive stance towards the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and is even willing to take the regulator to court over its WhatsApp probe. This move Citadel marks a departure from the actions of other financial institutions, which have opted to settle with the SEC over allegations of untracked communications.

The SEC’s investigation into Wall Street’s use of private messaging apps to discuss work has intensified recently, with the regulator collecting thousands of staff messages from over a dozen major investment companies. Some of the firms under scrutiny include Carlyle Group, Apollo Global Management, KKR & Co, TPG, and Blackstone, as well as Citadel itself.

If Citadel follows through with its decision, it will be the first company to challenge the SEC in court regarding the issue of untracked communications. In contrast, numerous banks have chosen to pay substantial settlements over the past few years to resolve similar allegations.

While the SEC declined to comment on the matter, Citadel has not yet responded to requests for comment from Reuters.

The outcome of this potential legal battle between Citadel and the SEC could have far-reaching implications for the regulation and monitoring of communication within the financial industry. As more companies utilize private messaging apps for work-related discussions, ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements will continue to be a pressing concern for both industry participants and regulators.

Sources:

– Bloomberg News

– Reuters

